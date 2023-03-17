Barnstable County Outlines Opioid Settlement Priorities

HYANNIS – Barnstable County officials outlined priorities for their share of the national opioid settlement fund awarded through recent litigation against manufacturers and distributors.

Barnstable County expects just over $240,000, with over $15 million total going to the entire region, including the towns.

Commissioner Chair Mark Forest favored recommendations by staff to create a modeling tool with state officials for the region.

“This financing that we’re getting out of this settlement is significant. It’s really important. What we need to do, and continue to do, is focus on how we can guide and help towns put this money to best use. So providing ideas and suggestions,” said Forest.

“When you actually look at the mission of Barnstable County, the mission is to help address issues that go beyond the ability of an individual community. When you look at the challenges our communities are facing, many of them transcend political boundaries,” said Forest.

As the money is distributed over the course of about 15 years, Barnstable County will receive about $16,000 per year.

Locally, the Town of Barnstable received the most with $3,248,688, with Falmouth following second with $2,511,920.

The first of the two nationwide settlements is for $540 million, with the second for about $420 million.