Island Dispensaries Suing State Cannabis Board

HYANNIS – A couple of marijuana dispensaries on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket are suing the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission.

The Green Lady on Nantucket and Island Time on Martha’s Vineyard are challenging regulations that prohibit marijuana from being shipped across Nantucket Sound.

Because of federal prohibitions against the drug, the Island dispensaries must grow, sell and test their own product.

While there is a route to avoid federal waters between the Cape and Islands, the commission currently doesn’t allow the practice.

The suit was filed in Suffolk Superior Court.