Cape Cod 5 Plans To Expand Orleans Center; CEO Joins State Banker Board

ORLEANS – Cape Cod 5 is announcing plans to expand and renovate their Banking Center in Orleans.

Bank president Bert Talerman says this is long overdue, and they are excited to make the investment at the Cranberry Highway property, pending town approval.

“Our expansion plans really center around updating and making some of the internal flow work better in the existing building. We intend to retain the character of the outside of the original building, and then we intend to add onto that building,” says Talerman.

He continued, “Obviously Orleans is a very important place to us. It’s part of the roots of the institution, and we have lots of connections to our client base and the community there. It is also a building that has been around for a long time, and really, it is undersized for the activity that takes place.”

Meanwhile, Cape Cod 5 also announced that chairman and CEO Matt Burke has been elected to the Massachusetts Bankers Association board of directors.

The bank says Burke will work to help the Association in their efforts to promote a strong and diverse banking industry that meets the financial needs of consumers and businesses in the state.