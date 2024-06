BOURNE – The town of Bourne has started repairs to the hardcourt surfaces at the recreational areas of Clarke, Keith, Pocasset, and Cataumet Schoolhouse.

Work will be conducted on all four courts simultaneously, and it’s expected to last about four weeks.

You can track the progress on the Town of Bourne website.

Two courts will remain open during the temporary closures: Town Hall, Perry Avenue, and Chester Park on Arthur Avenue.