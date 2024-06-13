You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Commonwealth Reports Slight Decrease In Opioid Overdose Deaths

June 13, 2024

BOSTON – New data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health indicates opioid-related overdose deaths decreased by ten percent in 2023 to a total of 2,125 deaths.

Governor Maura Healey says her administration is “encouraged by the overall decrease in overdose deaths”, but she says the report is a reminder of the work that still needs to be done.

The state says fentanyl was present in nearly every case where toxicology was available.

There were marked improvements for fatal OD’s in Falmouth and Wareham. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

