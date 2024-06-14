You are here: Home / NewsCenter / First Shark of Season Detected In Cape Waters

First Shark of Season Detected In Cape Waters

June 14, 2024

A seal recently spotted near Plymouth with a white shark bite. Photo credit: John Chisholm

CHATHAM – Sharks are back in the waters of Cape Cod and the Islands with the first detected shark of the season being a returning face that helped make history in the marine science world. 

The 14 ft shark Lee Beth made history in February when she was tracked deep into the Gulf of Mexico to just south of the Texas border. 

It’s the farthest west an Atlantic white shark has ever been tracked. 

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says that she’s been reported again through their Sharktivity app just off the coast of Cape Cod as scientists start seeing more signs of their seasonal return, including bite marks in whales and seal carcasses. 

For those looking to enjoy the Cape’s beaches safely, officials say to avoid murky, low-visibility water and stay away from schools of fish and seals that can attract sharks. They also advise beachgoers to never swim alone for general safety.

