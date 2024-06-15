Sandwich To Host Presentation On Proposed Shared-Use Bike Path

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee is inviting residents to attend a public presentation and workshop on Monday, June 17 at the Sand Hill Community Center at 6 pm to discuss plans to advance the development of shared-use paths between the Cape Cod Canal and a new pathway under construction on the town’s Service Road.

The shared-use path would connect the western end of the Sandwich Service Road to the Cape Cod Canal bike path, closing an existing gap in bike accommodations.

The Committee will be joined by consulting engineers with VHB and Town Staff to present the proposed route at 6:30, after which they will hear questions and input from the public.

Advocates say that as towns such as Bourne and Falmouth work to extend the Shining Sea path and Yarmouth and Barnstable work to move the Cape Cod rail trail westward, a cross-sandwich trail would further increase shared-use opportunities in the region, with benefits to public health and the environment.

The project is supported by a state grant through the MassTrails program.