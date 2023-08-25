Local Leaders Encouraged by Healey’s Canal Bridge Replacement Plan

BOURNE – Local leaders are applauding Governor Maura Healey’s recently announced plans to tackle the Cape Cod Canal bridges replacements one at a time.

Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori said both the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges are critical for the long-term vitality of the Cape, and their replacement is the only viable solution to address existing public safety issues while ensuring economic progress.

She added that she is hopeful that the near-term focus on seeking federal funds for the Sagamore bridge’s replacement will build towards a “comprehensive solution for the region.”

The following is the full statement from Kristy Senator: