Pair Federally Charged For Witness Murder Conspiracy

BOSTON – Two men from Southeast Massachusetts are being federally charged with allegedly conspiring to murder a witness in a federal trial as well as gang rivals.

The Justice Department says Elijah Melton of Middleboro and Kareem Pires of Wareham have each been charged with one count of conspiring to commit murder for hire.

Pires allegedly met with an informant and provided information about a witness Melton wanted killed over their cooperation in a fentanyl distribution case.