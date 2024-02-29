Right Whales Back in Cape Cod Waters

PROVINCETOWN – North Atlantic right whales are on their way back to the Cape and Islands for their seasonal migration.

They’ve been spotted in Cape and Islands waters since January, but recently over 30 individuals were spotted by New England Aquarium’s aerial survey team just east of Nantucket.

Cape Cod Bay has become a hotspot for the endangered species in recent years, with the Center for Coastal Studies saying it’s been home for the majority of the remaining whales which number fewer than 370.