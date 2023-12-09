You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Wind Energy Takes Major Steps Forward

December 9, 2023

OAK BLUFFS – The offshore wind industry took a major step forward with the start of South Fork Wind delivering power to Long Island, while Vineyard Wind announced completion of its first 5 wind turbines.

The South Fork Wind development marks the first major implementation of utility-scale offshore wind power.

Vineyard Wind is not far behind, previously saying it would begin delivering power by the end of this year, steadily ramping up production until it will be able to power over 400,000 homes. 

State officials are leaning heavily on offshore wind to meet net-zero greenhouse gas emission goal of 2050.

January will see another round of bids for developers. 

Commonwealth Wind and Southcoast wind, other developers working in waters just south of Cape Cod, said they would rebid in the new year after terminating what they said would have been unsustainable contracts with utilities.

