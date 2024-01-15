You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Winds and Floods Batter Cape Cod

January 15, 2024

Eastham Police Department/CapeCod.com

HYANNIS – Residents are still dealing with the effects of significant winds and flooding over the weekend.

Officials in towns including Falmouth, Provincetown, and Eastham reported extreme tides that flooded low-lying roads and prevented transit for a time.

Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said cleanup could take multiple days and urged those out-of-town to check up on their properties for damages.

The town also closed shellfishing due to flooding and the potential safety hazard posed.

With the back-to-back storms over the past week, officials including Eversource have urged residents to stay prepared with emergency items like medications and to drive safely.

