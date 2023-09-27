Massachusetts Broadband Institute To Hold Local Listening Session

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Technology Council is urging community members to take part in the Massachusetts Broadband Institute’s Listening Session at the Barnstable Town Hall on Thursday, September 28 from 3-5 p.m.

Public input shared in the meeting will be used to inform how the state should use $147 million in federal funding to extend high-speed internet access and promote digital equity in the state and region.

Topics will include internet reliability, affordability, and the availability of devices and digital skills training.

“These are once-in-a-lifetime funds that can be transformative to Cape Cod which sorely needs increased investment in its digital infrastructure,” said Steve Smith, Executive Director of the Cape Cod Technology Council.

“I encourage the public to attend the Broadband Institute’s listening session at the end of this month to provide feedback which will be critical to how the state allocates these funds,” he said.

The funds are part of $42 billion being provided nationwide through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, with the goal of making high-speed, affordable broadband affordable to all by 2030.

The event is part of a statewide “Internet for All” listening tour that kicked off in Brockton earlier this month.

To register, click here.