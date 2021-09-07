You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mighty Meehan 5K Charity Race Returns Sunday

Mighty Meehan 5K Charity Race Returns Sunday

September 7, 2021

WEST DENNIS – The Mighty Meegan 5K Run for Research will return on Sunday, September 12, after a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Runners will gather at West Dennis Beach and run in support of a cure for infant ALL, which stands for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Research to combat childhood cancers will be funded through donations to the Turlough Meehan Research Foundation, in association with the Dana–Farber Cancer Institute.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the race’s website by clicking here.

