Miss Cape Cod’s Outstanding Teen Pageant Set For Sunday

January 23, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The 2nd Annual Miss Cape Cod’s Outstanding Teen pageant is being held Sunday, January 26.

Sponsored by the Miss Cape Cod Scholarship Foundation, 10 contestants will participate in four competitive phases.

The winner of the contest will receive a scholarship and then represent Cape Cod at the statewide pageant in May, which provides more opportunities for scholarships.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors and students.

