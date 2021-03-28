Nantucket Cottage Hospital Partners With Long Time Island Pharmacist

NANTUCKET – Nantucket Cottage Hospital has announced that it will be opening a retail pharmacy in collaboration with Nantucket pharmacist Allan Bell.

The pharmacy will be located at 10 Vesper Lane, across the street from the hospital.

Bell intends to close his prescription department of his existing Nantucket pharmacy on Pleasant street, and will continue operations at his pharmacy on Main Street.

“I have been caring for islanders prescription needs for over 43 years and am so grateful to the Nantucket community for this time. I am excited to see the prescription department moving to the NCH campus. There will be continuity as I begin to step away from Island Pharmacy after 32 years,” said Bell.