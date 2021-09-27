Nantucket Considering Child COVID Vaccine Boosters

NANTUCKET – Nantucket is looking to move toward weekly COVID-19 testing clinics next month.
Health Department Director Roberto Santamaria told the Select Board last week that the current seven-day COVID positivity average for Nantucket is 3.79%, with an average of one new case per day.
Third doses of the COVID vaccine are currently being made available for immunocompromised individuals, but Santamaria urged those individuals to contact the department to set up the appointment rather than show up to a clinic as a walk-in to avoid potentially being exposed to an infected person.
Santamaria announced that the health department is expecting COVID youth boosters to be approved within the next month for children five to eleven years of age.
“Once we are able to roll out youth doses and are able to get the bulk of the youth vaccinated, you will be seeing us most likely lifting mask mandates, going back to relative normality,” said Santamaria.
The state may still have their mandates,” he added, “so students will still need to be wearing their masks, and you will still see state mandates on vaccination, but what you will see is a lot of the local enforcement slowing down.”
The department has not yet determined the location or method for implementing the youth rollout.
