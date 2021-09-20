Plimoth Patuxet Honors 400th Anniversary of Thanksgiving

PLYMOUTH- Plimouth Patuxet Museums will open a new exhibit, We Gather Together: Thanksgiving, Gratitude, and the Making of an American Holiday, this fall to commemorate the 400th anniversary of Thanksgiving.

“From time immemorial, people around the world have celebrated the harvest,” said Executive Director Ellie Donovan.

“As part of our educational mission, we’re pleased to present this new exhibit that explores the history of Thanksgiving since 1621 and provides food for thought.”

The exhibit will focus on the relationship between the Indigenous people and English colonists to better understand the events that lead to the first Thanksgiving.

Rare artifacts from the museum’s collection and artistic representation throughout the centuries will showcase how the tradition of Thanksgiving in New England grew and became a national holiday in the 19th century.

The exhibit will open its doors on September 25.