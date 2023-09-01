Provincetown Fire Department Adding Six New Full-Time Staff

PROVINCETOWN – Six new, full-time staff members were recently sworn in by the Town of Provincetown for the Provincetown Fire Department.

The new six are in addition to the eight full-time personnel that were brought in on July 1, making a total of 14 new fire and EMS staff on board as of September 1.

With Lower Cape Ambulance Association ceasing operations, the town quickly developed a plan to hire a total of 20 full-time Fire/EMS staff to maintain and expand the level of service and coverage Provincetown needs to protect the life and property of its residents and visitors.

Plans to bring in the remaining six staff members include hiring an additional two this calendar year and then bringing on another four staff members after January 1, 2024.

The town’s volunteer, on-call firefighters will remain as valued members and leaders in the department.

These new full-time positions allow for the town to continue its transition toward bringing fire and rescue duties under one roof to ensure the continued public health and safety of all who live, work, or visit Provincetown.

Qualified EMT and Paramedic applicants are encouraged to view the current job openings on the Town’s website and apply.