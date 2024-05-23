You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Provincetown Invites Community Members To Join Fourth Of July Parade

May 23, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown is preparing to host its annual Fourth of July Parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2024, at 11 am, and the town is encouraging residents and businesses within the community to participate in the festivities.

Businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in participating can apply to register a parade float until Friday, June 21, at 5 pm by clicking here.

The parade will kick off at 11 am at Provincetown’s Harbor Hotel, taking a route along Commercial Street to its finish point at the corner of Franklin Street.

Participating floats will be judged in a variety of categories including Most Patriotic, Best Musical, and Best Children’s Float.

All float entries must be approved by the Provincetown Recreation Commission.

