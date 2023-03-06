Right Whale Sightings Prompt Cape Cod Canal Closure

BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the Cape Cod Canal to all vessel traffic Sunday afternoon, as three right whales were spotted within it.

#happeningnow – The @CorpsNewEngland has closed the Cape Cod Canal to all vessel traffic, due to the spotting of three right whales in the canal.#News #CapeCod #USACE — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) March 5, 2023

The closure was extended through the overnight hours into Monday in an effort to protect those endangered whales, which are estimated to number fewer than 350.

The mammals, which migrate to the waters of the Cape region this time of year, are vulnerable to boat collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.