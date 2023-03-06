You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Right Whale Sightings Prompt Cape Cod Canal Closure

Right Whale Sightings Prompt Cape Cod Canal Closure

March 6, 2023

BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the Cape Cod Canal to all vessel traffic Sunday afternoon, as three right whales were spotted within it.

The closure was extended through the overnight hours into Monday in an effort to protect those endangered whales, which are estimated to number fewer than 350.

The mammals, which migrate to the waters of the Cape region this time of year, are vulnerable to boat collisions and entanglement in fishing gear.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 