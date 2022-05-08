Sandwich Approves Money for School Building Repairs

SANDWICH – Residents in Sandwich approved a $13 million debt exclusion for school improvements at the annual town meeting on May 2.

The work would take place at Oak Ridge School, Forestdale School, and Sandwich High School. Kevin Lasit, Sandwich High’s Theater Company Director, asked people to support the article since the school’s facilities need critical improvements.

“The roof continuously leaks when it rains or when the snow melts. During rehearsals we have about eight to ten large garbage cans that catch water,” Lasit said, citing one hazardous incident when water leaked onto the stage during a live performance.

The article, which would also include improvements to the town’s Human Services Building, passed at town meeting. It was then posed as a ballot question on Thursday, May 5, where voters approved the plan as well.

Article 18, which would allow Sandwich to have adult-use marijuana shops, led to some discussion during the meeting.

Adam Higgins, a Sandwich resident who is opening a cannabis store in Orleans, asked meeting members to consider approving the article since it would create additional funds for the town.

“Sandwich has a large population with a small tax base. We can’t just keep taxing personal property. We have to develop new revenue streams, new industries,” Higgins said.

Although several residents did make comments to speak out against the measure, it ended up passing with a 2/3 majority vote.

One issue that did not find enough support to pass was a petition for a single-use plastic water bottle ban. Although other Cape towns have adopted similar bans, Sandwich town meeting members did not approve the article.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter.