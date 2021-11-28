Sandwich To Discuss Cultural, Recreational Opportunities

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Local Comprehensive Steering Committee is preparing to host two community workshops to receive public input on cultural and recreational ideas to help shape the town’s 10-year master plan for it’s 4,000+ acres of open land.

The workshops will serve as one facet of the town’s Local Comprehensive Plan to guide it’s developmental panning efforts to 2031.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 pm and Saturday, December 4. 2021 from 10 to 11:30 am at Sandhill School on 16, Dewey Avenue.

Culture and recreation were one of five topics identified for public discussion in a community visioning survey distributed to Sandwich residents earlier this year.

Attendees will be divided into groups of four to six and will answer questions related to sports, recreation, entertainment, and cultural enrichment.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter