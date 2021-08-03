You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sandwich Water Bodies Reach Safe Levels

Sandwich Water Bodies Reach Safe Levels

August 3, 2021

SANDWICH – Officials in Sandwich have announced that bodies of water within the town have reached safe swimming levels.

Weekly testing conducted by the Sandwich Health Department has determined that cyanobacteria and bathing beach exceedance levels are considerably low.

Places such as Peters Pond, Wakeby Ryder Pond, and Mill Creek have met standards set by the state.

Advisories for high levels of cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to both humans and pets, have been rescinded at Peters Pond’s Public Beach and Snake Pond’s Camp Good News Beach.

