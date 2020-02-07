Xiarhos Holds Campaign Kickoff

SANDWICH – A campaign kickoff event was held at the Sandwich American Legion Post 188 Thursday for Steven Xiarhos’ bid for the 5th Barnstable State Representative seat.

Xiarhos was a member of the Yarmouth Police Department for over 40 years, retiring last year as Deputy Chief.

It was those experiences, he said, that inspired him to run.

“Politics is very new to me. I am not a career politician or a serial candidate for public office,” Xiarhos said in a speech where he formally announced that he is running for office.

“However, I am a long-standing believer in smaller government and the power of people to make a difference.”

Xiarhos, a Republican, will be looking to take the 5th Barnstable district seat being left vacant by Randy Hunt, who will not be seeking re-election this year.

Hunt was in attendance at the event, along with State Representatives Will Crocker and Tim Whelan.

Xiarhos said that some of the cornerstones to his campaign will be a commitment to criminal justice reform and protecting taxpayers.

He also opposes tolls on the Bourne and Sagamore bridges and wants to further fight the opioid epidemic.

“I want to carry your voice to the places where important decisions are made, and to make sure that you and your concerns have a seat at the table,” he said.

Xiarhos is also a Gold Star father. His son Nicholas, a Marine, was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.

Tom Keyes, another Republican, will also be running for the seat.