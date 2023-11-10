You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Thanksgiving with the Family Table Collaborative

November 10, 2023

Family Table Collaborative Executive Director Jeni Wheeler discusses Thanksgiving prepared meals they will be distributing out to the community on the day before Thanksgiving, and their Community Thanksgiving Dinner at noon on Thanksgiving Day.

