Sunday Journal – VIDEO: Thanksgiving with the Family Table Collaborative

Family Table Collaborative Executive Director Jeni Wheeler discusses Thanksgiving prepared meals they will be distributing out to the community on the day before Thanksgiving, and their Community Thanksgiving Dinner at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Family Table Collaborative Executive Director Jeni Wheeler discusses Thanksgiving prepared meals they will be distributing out to the community on the day before Thanksgiving, and their Community Thanksgiving Dinner at noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Copyright © 2023 Cape Cod Broadcasting Media