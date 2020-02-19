Sustainable Practices Promoting Plastic-Free Earth Day Initiative

HYANNIS – The “Go Plastic-Free” initiative is being promoted by Sustainable Practices ahead of Earth Day.

Sustainable Practices, a Cape-based volunteer organization, will be promoting the initiative throughout the year.

Residents across Cape Cod are encouraged to reduce the amount of plastic they use daily.

The group will be hosting beach cleanups in every Cape Cod town on April 19 as a part of the initiative.

Sustainable Practices backed campaigns to ban both the town purchase of single-use plastic bottles and the sale of beverages in those containers on town property throughout Cape Cod.

Last year, 11 towns adopted the ban, and town meeting voters in Bourne, Mashpee, and Truro will vote on the matter in the spring.

Voters in towns throughout the Cape will also decide on the ban of non-carbonated, non-flavored drinking water in single-use plastic containers of less than a gallon, a movement supported by Sustainable Practices.