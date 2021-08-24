Vineyard Haven Ranked as Most Expensive American Small Town

VINEYARD HAVEN – A new study has revealed that Vineyard Haven is the most expensive small town in the nation.

LendingTree, an online-based lending company, analyzed data from all 50 states to see which towns with populations below 50,000 had the most expensive homes in terms of median home value.

Vineyard Haven topped that list with a median home price of $667,500. According to LendingTree, that’s more expensive than the average home in Los Angeles.

Vineyard Haven was also atop the list when it came to the price of homes relative to income, as the median home price in the area is 9.74 times larger than the median income of its residents.

The study can be found in its entirety by clicking here.