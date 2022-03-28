Walk for Hope to Help Those Affected by Cape’s Housing Crisis

HYANNIS – A regional housing agency is holding an event this spring to raise funds to help people on Cape Cod affected by the housing crisis.

The Housing Assistance Corporation is announcing its 4th Annual Walk for Hope event, set for Sunday May 22nd at 1pm.

This year’s walk will take place at three different locations in Falmouth, Hyannis, and Orleans to give more people the chance to participate. Each route is about three miles in length.

The walk is a family event that supports the mission of the regional housing agency. HAC assists people in the community with preventing homelessness, rental assistance, financial literacy courses, and more.

“It’s in the spirit of helping others, giving hope to our neighbors in need, and really making a difference and being a part of the solution around the housing challenges right here in our region,” said Chief Development Officer Anne Van Vleck.

The local official commented on a scenario she sees in her work where HAC is able to help families who have urgent needs for housing.

“The single parent with a child who’s living in a car because the rental where they live, the homeowner decided ‘We’re going to sell, so you need to get out,’ so they have to find a temporary solution,” Van Vleck said.

Van Vleck said HAC already has 72 walkers registered and is about a quarter of the way to their $100,000 fundraising goal. She also encouraged social media posts to help spread the word about the community event and said people can participate virtually if they prefer.

Rabbi Elias Lieberman of the Falmouth Jewish Congregation, whose team won the prize for the most fundraising at last year’s walk, has participated in the event for years and commented on the importance of housing security.

“Those of us who are privileged to live on the Cape enjoy the services of so many people who just may not be able to afford housing, all the people; our teachers, our first responders, the cashier in the store where we shop, all those folks have the same needs and desire to have secure housing,” Lieberman said.

Lieberman said when members of his congregation have experienced housing insecurity, he felt relief knowing he could direct them to HAC, even if the answers are not always easy.

When asked if community leaders have a responsibility to lead by example with assisting in region-wide issues like the housing crisis, Lieberman said yes and encouraged his clergy peers on Cape Cod to get involved in the Walk for Hope.

Visit the HAC site to find out more about registering for the walk.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter