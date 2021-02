WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Preservation Hall will be hosting a virtual Valentine’s Day-themed cooking event on Friday.

Chef Michael Ceraldi will be cooking risotto and chocolate mousse starting at 5 p.m.

The cost to register is $50. For every $10 or more donated, participants will be entered to win special prizes, including a $200 gift certificate for seasonal offerings within Wellfleet in 2021.

For more information, visit the Wellfleet Preservation Hall’s website by clicking here.