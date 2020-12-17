Wellfleet Starts Shellfish Farmers Market

WELLFLEET – A weekly farmers market began last week in Wellfleet to help support local shell fisherman in the town.

After so many shell fisherman were hit hard this summer because of the pandemic, Wellfleet worked with state regulators to cultivate the “Wellfleet Shellfisherman’s Farmer’s Market.

It will allow for fisherman in the town to sell directly to customers.

The market tales place every Saturday at the Wellfleet Pier from 12-2 p.m. and will run every Saturday through May 1st.

The next market will take place on the 19th.

There will be no market on December 26th or January 2nd. However, there will be a special market on December 30th which is being promoted for New Years.

Currently all sales are being made through wellfleetshellfisherman.org but in the future fisherman will be able to make their own advanced sales.