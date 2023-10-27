You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash in Falmouth sends one person to hospital causes traffic delays

Crash in Falmouth sends one person to hospital causes traffic delays

October 27, 2023

FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Falmouth Hospital and stalled traffic for a time. The crash happened about 5 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Falmouth Woods Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

