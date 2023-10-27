FALMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash sent one person to Falmouth Hospital and stalled traffic for a time. The crash happened about 5 PM on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Falmouth Woods Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Crash in Falmouth sends one person to hospital causes traffic delays
October 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
