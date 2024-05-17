Cyndy Jones Named Cape Cod Woman Of The Year

MASHPEE – The 2024 Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year has been announced, with the award going to Cyndy Jones for her work in veterans support through her nonprofit organization, Heroes in Transition.

The Mashpee resident, who founded the nonprofit alongside her late husband Ken following the tragic loss of their son, U.S. Marine Captain Eric Jones, is being recognized for her tireless work in helping veterans receive services not typically provided by government programs, including acquiring emotional support animals and family support programming.

“Cape Cod is incredibly fortunate to have Cyndy Jones of Mashpee serving Barnstable County as a pillar of strength, grace, humility, and community spirit,” said Silene Gordon, one of those nominating Ms. Jones.

“While Cyndy is widely known for her commitment to supporting veterans on Cape Cod,” she said, “her commitment to volunteerism and education extends beyond her work with veterans and makes her an exemplary choice to be the Mercy Otis Warren Cape Cod Woman of the Year 2024.”

The award will be presented to Ms. Jones by last year’s recipient, Amanda Converse in a show of sororal spirit on May 29, 2024 at 7 pm at the 1717 Meetinghouse on 2049 Meetinghouse Way in West Barnstable, during which she will receive a bronze statuette of Mercy Otis Warren crafted by local artist David Lewis.