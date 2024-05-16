You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Sheriff’s Deputies Honored For Life-Saving Actions

Barnstable Sheriff’s Deputies Honored For Life-Saving Actions

May 16, 2024

Massachusetts Correctional Employee of the Year ceremony at Mechanics Hall in Worcester. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts Department of Correction

HYANNIS – A ceremony on Tuesday honored the correctional employees of the year in the Massachusetts justice system.

The ceremony in Worcester was hosted by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the Mass Sheriffs’ Association.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office had four deputies recognized. Joseph Gorgone, Robert Maxwell and Kimberly Haberl were all honored for preventing incarcerated individuals from incidents of self-harm last summer.

In addition, David Joseph, a deputy who was off-duty, was able to resuscitate an elderly neighbor who ultimately passed away, but Joseph’s actions gave the man’s loved ones time to say goodbye.

The Barnstable Sheriff’s Office was also commended for its response to the Bristol County Jail inmate uprising that happened last April.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 