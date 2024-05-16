Barnstable Sheriff’s Deputies Honored For Life-Saving Actions

HYANNIS – A ceremony on Tuesday honored the correctional employees of the year in the Massachusetts justice system.

The ceremony in Worcester was hosted by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, the Massachusetts Department of Correction and the Mass Sheriffs’ Association.

The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office had four deputies recognized. Joseph Gorgone, Robert Maxwell and Kimberly Haberl were all honored for preventing incarcerated individuals from incidents of self-harm last summer.

In addition, David Joseph, a deputy who was off-duty, was able to resuscitate an elderly neighbor who ultimately passed away, but Joseph’s actions gave the man’s loved ones time to say goodbye.

The Barnstable Sheriff’s Office was also commended for its response to the Bristol County Jail inmate uprising that happened last April.