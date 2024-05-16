You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Forms New Canal Bridges Advocacy Group

Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Forms New Canal Bridges Advocacy Group

May 16, 2024

BOURNE – A group of business and community leaders known as the Cape and Islands Bridges Coalition is now active.

The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce formed the coalition, which will advocate for full funding and replacement of both the Sagamore and Bourne Bridges.

The group held its first meeting on May 7th. They believe that replacing the aging bridges will ensure the future economic viability and community needs for the region.

More information and a list of members is available at the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce website.

The price tag to replace both bridges is over $4 billion. With the funding that’s already been secured by the Healey administration, MassDOT is currently planning to first replace the Sagamore Bridge by 2034. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

