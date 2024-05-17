Dennis Holds Town Election

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis held its election this week, with voters making decisions on numerous town offices and passing the lone ballot question.

John Terrio was re-elected to the Town’s Select Board for a three-year term, receiving the nod over Wayne Bergeron.

Another contested race was held for the role of town water commissioner, with Select Board Vice Chairman Paul McCormick overcoming bids by Robert Mezzadri and Kent Morgan Sargent with 1,102 votes to 460 and 363, respectively.

Positions in water administration and oversight have received increased interest over recent years due to concerns about the Cape’s water supply.

The ballot question passed easily with a vote of 1,274 to 502, allocating a $2.9 million override to replace one of the town’s aging fire trucks with a new Pierce aerial fire truck in addition to the purchase of an ambulance.

Despite the override, Select Board member Jim Plath said the funding override may not be needed if other funding is secured in the next few years.

Early results indicate that 2,016 voters cast ballots in this election, or just over 15 percent of the voting population.