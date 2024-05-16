You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ptown Election: Select Board Incumbent Keeps Seat, Redevelopment Project Funding Approved

May 16, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Select Board member Leslie Sandberg won reelection at the Provincetown election on Tuesday.

According to the official results, Sandberg beat challenger Jere Miller with 746 votes to Miller’s 125.

Also, voters approved a debt exclusion measure to allow the town to pay for an $11.7 million bond to finance improvements at Motta Field.

Earlier this year, residents OK’d the design work which calls for three full-sized tennis and pickleball courts, a softball field and skatepark.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

