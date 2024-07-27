Developing: Vessel strikes rocks off Osterville

OSTERVILLE – Marine rescue units were called to a marine incident at Collier’s Ledge off Osterville. The report came in sometime after 8 AM Saturday that a 36 foot vessel had struck rocks and was disabled with 8 people on board. Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills and Hyannis boats along with the Coast Guard were responding.

Officials report the vessel was stuck on the rocks and no injuries were reported. The Barnstable Harbormaster transported people from the vessel to shore.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.