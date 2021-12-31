You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at home in Yarmouth

December 31, 2021

YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a home in Yarmouth about 6 PM Friday evening. Smoke was pouring from the two story residence on Salt Works Lane when crews arrived. Mutual Aid was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth stations. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

