YARMOUTH – Fire broke out at a home in Yarmouth about 6 PM Friday evening. Smoke was pouring from the two story residence on Salt Works Lane when crews arrived. Mutual Aid was called to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth stations. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out at home in Yarmouth
December 31, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
