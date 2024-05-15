You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Orleans Passes Largest Ever Town Budget, Chatham Wrestles Airport Planning

May 15, 2024

Orleans Town Hall

ORLEANS – Orleans Town Meeting voters passed their largest-ever town budget Monday night. The $51 million dollar budget includes the $9 million dollar Rock Harbor wharf reconstruction projects and about $13 million for school budgets.

It is an about 7% larger budget than the previous 3 years, which officials attributed to contractual obligations and including three school budgets that were previously kept separate.

Voters also struck down an article that would fund the Affordable Housing Trust Fund with $512,000. 

Meanwhile in Chatham, voters said ‘no’ to a new approach map for the Chatham Airport, as well as charging stations for the property. Articles seeking bonds for waterfront infrastructure projects and upgrades for the transfer station also failed.

The town’s approved budget totaled $40 million dollars, a 5% increase over last year.

