Marstons Mills woman facing multiple felony charges after Hyannis incident that left a man stabbed

HYANNIS – A Marstons Mills woman is facing several felony charges after an incident in Hyannis Monday afternoon that left a man with a stab wound. In a police report obtained by CWN, Barnstable Police Officer Eric Rogorzenski relates that he was dispatched to 28 Tevyaw Road in Hyannis shortly before 4 PM Monday. Witnesses pointed out a female who entered a pickup truck but exited the vehicle after orders from officers. The woman, identified as Lori Lynn Zamora, 30, of Marstons Mills allegedly made statements that the victim had texted her “some really nasty stuff” and claimed she was trying to make amends, adding she knew nothing about a knife or why the victim was bleeding.

The victim was treated by Hyannis Fire paramedics. He reportedly told officers that he was planning to do some generator work for Zamora but had to cancel causing her to become irate. Ofc. Rogorzenski’s report further relates that Zamora allegedly arrived at the Tevyaw Road location and kicked open the door and threatened four individuals that were present with a knife. The victim attempted to intervene and diffuse the situation when he was injured. Zamora then allegedly began pouring gasoline on the front of the residence and produced matches. There was a strong odor of gasoline and the other three persons corroborated the statements according to the police report.

Zamora was charged with:

Home invasion

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a dangerous weapon (3 counts)

Attempted arson of a dwelling house.

She was released by the bail commissioner on her own recognizance.