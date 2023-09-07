New Bedford man arrested for trafficking over ½ a kilo of Cocaine

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that over the past several weeks the Barnstable Police Department has partnered with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and Detective Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Task Force, and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, in an effort to combat drug trafficking and violent crimes in the Cape Cod Community. On Thursday September 7, 2023 at approximately 1:45 PM, 36 year old Nilton Maia of New Bedford was taken into custody by members of the above mentioned agencies for trafficking Cocaine. Maia had traveled to Cape Cod for the sole purpose of selling illicit narcotics. Maia had in his possession 580grams of Cocaine, packaged for wholesale distribution. Maia was booked and transported to the Barnstable Police Department where he was charged with trafficking a Class B substance, Cocaine, over 200 grams.

Maia was held at the Barnstable Police Department on $50,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday September 8, 2023.

