You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Town Election Set for Tuesday

Harwich Town Election Set for Tuesday

May 20, 2024

HARWICH – The Harwich Town Election is set to take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the Harwich Community Center at 100 Oak Street.

Voters will decide on a contested race between Bre A. Rose and Ann Marie Varella for a three-year seat on the Monomoy Regional School Committee, as well as a four-person race for three spots as Brooks Free Library Trustees, featuring a pair of incumbents in Joan A. McCarty and Jeannie S. Wheeler and newcomers Lynn Slanagan Budell and Patricia Larkin Murray.

Voters will also consider a ballot question on whether the town should exempt itself from proposition two and a half as it relates to costs associated with the bond for the renovation and reconstruction of the exterior siding of Monomoy Regional Middle School.

Polls will open at 7 am and remain open through 8 pm.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Matthew Tomlinson

Matt Tomlinson is a Cape Cod native studying to be a documentarian. He has been with the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since 2021.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 