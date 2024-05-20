Harwich Town Election Set for Tuesday

HARWICH – The Harwich Town Election is set to take place on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the Harwich Community Center at 100 Oak Street.

Voters will decide on a contested race between Bre A. Rose and Ann Marie Varella for a three-year seat on the Monomoy Regional School Committee, as well as a four-person race for three spots as Brooks Free Library Trustees, featuring a pair of incumbents in Joan A. McCarty and Jeannie S. Wheeler and newcomers Lynn Slanagan Budell and Patricia Larkin Murray.

Voters will also consider a ballot question on whether the town should exempt itself from proposition two and a half as it relates to costs associated with the bond for the renovation and reconstruction of the exterior siding of Monomoy Regional Middle School.

Polls will open at 7 am and remain open through 8 pm.