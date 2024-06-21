NH Department of Corrections seek man with Mashpee ties for parole violation

MASHPEE – The New Hampshire Department of Corrections (NHDOC) needs your help to locate the Fugitive of the Week, Cyril John Pocknett. Pocknett is wanted for a parole violation. Pocknett may be armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies, so caution is advised. Pocknett was last known to reside in the Manchester, NH area but has ties to Mashpee, MA.

If you see someone who resembles Pocknett, do not attempt to approach or apprehend him. Instead, contact NHDOC at 603-271-1804, your local police department, or 911.

Cyril John Pocknett is a 49-year-old Native-American male. He is 5.11″ tall and 215 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He has several distinctive tattoos. Two are on his back station “MASHPEE FOR LIFE” and “BEAUTIFUL WAMP STYLE” On his neck is a “Cyril” tattoo. On his fingers is “WAMP LIFE” and he has a feather tattoo below his right eye.

NH DOC reports that in February 2011, he was sentenced to 10-30 years for robbery. He was released from the New Hampshire State Prison in May 2024 and has stopped reporting to his parole officer. NHDOC says he has a history of substance misuse.

Again if you see this individual do not approach but call 911 right away.

__________

On July 8th, 2022 CWN reported on Barnstable Police arresting Pocknett after an incident where he was alleged to have driven a stolen vehicle the wrong way on Main Street in Hyannis triggering a head-on crash.