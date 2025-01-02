Person struck by tree limb in Orleans, scattered power outages reported from gusty winds

CAPE COD – Winds gusting to over 50 MPH were reported across the Cape Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 PM. Check this article for continuing coverage.

11:15 AM update: A person in Orleans was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being struck by a falling tree in the area on Main Street and Locust Road in Orleans.

Nearly 300 Eversource customers in Yarmouth lost power due to falling tree limbs.

11:45 AM update: Nearly 150 customers in parts of Mashpee and Cotuit lost power from falling limbs. The Yarmouth outage has been restored.

12:3o PM update: Eversource equipment damage blamed for outage affecting 77 customers in Orleans.