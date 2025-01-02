You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Person struck by tree limb in Orleans, scattered power outages reported from gusty winds

Person struck by tree limb in Orleans, scattered power outages reported from gusty winds

January 2, 2025

CAPE COD – Winds gusting to over 50 MPH were reported across the Cape Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 PM. Check this article for continuing coverage.

11:15 AM update: A person in Orleans was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly being struck by a falling tree in the area on Main Street and Locust Road in Orleans.

Nearly 300 Eversource customers in Yarmouth lost power due to falling tree limbs.

11:45 AM update: Nearly 150 customers in parts of Mashpee and Cotuit lost power from falling limbs. The Yarmouth outage has been restored.

12:3o PM update: Eversource equipment damage blamed for outage affecting 77 customers in Orleans.

