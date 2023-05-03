Talented baseball player from North Eastham struck and killed by vehicle in Myrtle Beach, SC

EASTHAM – Myrtle Beach, SC police report that they are investigating a traffic collision that resulted in a pedestrian fatality that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

An officer with the Horry County Police Department alerted the Myrtle Beach Police Department at approximately 7:24 AM, that an unresponsive male was located beside Highway 17 Bypass north of 21st Avenue North. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle struck the male as he attempted to cross the bypass on foot at approximately 1:30 AM.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information about this collision, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-004451.

Further update from police: The Myrtle Beach Police Department has one person in custody connected to the traffic collision that resulted in a pedestrian fatality that took place at Highway 17 Bypass north of 21st Avenue North on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Jason Todd Sauro, 45, of Myrtle Beach, is in custody and has been charged with Traffic/Hit & Run resulting in Death. Mr. Sauro will be attending his bond hearing on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 4 PM.

The Cape Cod Baseball Club posted on social media that “The Cape Cod Baseball Club and the Riptide program is devastated to hear the loss of this fine young man, tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident while traveling with his Club baseball team from Elon University to Myrtle Beach, SC. Jackson (JT) Yelle from North Eastham and former Riptide member (2017-19) will be forever remembered as a highly intelligent, athletically gifted performer. Like Catfish Hunter, “The bigger the game, the better he played.” He was the type of player that every coach dreams on having. He was the guy I went to to get a pulse on our direction. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Yelle family as they mourn the loss of their son, grandson, brother and nephew. Jesus, please take this wonderful soul into God’s arms and carry the Yelle family through this most difficult time.”