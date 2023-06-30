You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two crashes jam traffic on Route 6 in Dennis

Two crashes jam traffic on Route 6 in Dennis

June 30, 2023

DENNIS – Two simultaneous crashes were reported in Dennis sometime after 4:30 PM. According to reports, the crashes happened by the Route 134 exits (78a-b), one eastbound and one westbound. A total of three people were evaluated for injuries. Traffic was tied up in both directions. Mass State Police are investigating both crashes. Further details were not immediately available.

