DENNIS – Two simultaneous crashes were reported in Dennis sometime after 4:30 PM. According to reports, the crashes happened by the Route 134 exits (78a-b), one eastbound and one westbound. A total of three people were evaluated for injuries. Traffic was tied up in both directions. Mass State Police are investigating both crashes. Further details were not immediately available.
Two crashes jam traffic on Route 6 in Dennis
June 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
