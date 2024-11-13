Vineyard traffic stop leads to trafficking in cocaine charge

OAK BLUFFS – On Friday, November 8th, 2024 at approximately 11:20 P.M, two Oak Bluffs Patrol Officers were on cruiser patrol in the area of Beach Road near the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. The officers observed a BMW X3 operating with a headlight out. A registration inquiry was made on the vehicle which showed the license plate that was affixed to the BMW was supposed to be on a Jeep Cherokee.

The officers initiated a motor vehicle stop and made contact with the operator, who was identified as David Lee Wells. Officers confirmed the license plates were illegally attached to the BMW.

Mr. Wells was advised that the vehicle would need to be towed from the roadway, and that he would receive a summons for several motor vehicle offenses.

Mr. Wells was issued his summons and allowed to leave the area. He began walking towards his awaiting Uber that was located a short distance down the street.

Officers then began an inventory of the vehicle pursuant to department policy, prior to it being removed from the roadway by a tow truck.

During the inventory, an Officer located a clear plastic bag that contained a white powder substance which was consistent with cocaine. By this time, Mr. Wells was in the Uber and leaving the area. The officers were able to stop the Uber and detain Mr. Wells. Officers provided Mr. Wells with his Miranda Warnings and he declined to speak with officers.

The officers field tested a sample of the white powdery substance on scene, which showed positive for cocaine. The total weight of the powder including the bag was approximately 28.5 grams.

Mr. Wells was subsequently placed under arrest for Trafficking Cocaine (18-36 grams), in addition to the motor vehicle offenses.

PRIOR ARRESTS

On May 16, 2024, Mr. Wells was stopped by the Quincy Police Department while driving a different vehicle which also had the wrong license plates attached. During that incident, over 200 grams of cocaine was located in his vehicle. He was arrested and charged with Trafficking Cocaine (over 200 grams), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C Substance (Psilocybin mushrooms), in addition to motor vehicle offenses.

On June 4, 2024, OBPD officers assisted a MA State Police Trooper on Circuit Avenue after Mr. Wells reportedly punched a 61 year old male and bit him in the face during an incident which began in a liquor establishment. Mr. Wells was arrested by State Police and charged with Assault & Battery on a Person over 60 and Disorderly Conduct.

Mr. Wells was arraigned today in the Edgartown District Court on his new cocaine trafficking charge. His bail was revoked and he remains in custody.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.