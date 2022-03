Natalia Bonfini has ben playing music and writing songs on Cape Cod for as long as she can remember. When the opportunity to audition for American Idol came her way, she couldn’t turn it down!

From Zoom auditions to zooming around the country, Natalia shares a few stories about the audition process with us!

Listen to our conversation and hear the song she played for the judges that earned her a Golden Ticket!

