Eversource Gets Federal Money to Expand Outer Cape Battery Project

PROVINCETOWN – Eversource has received $19.5 million dollars to expand its battery project for Provincetown. The new technology of the Outer Cape Microgrid Optimization Project mitigates the impact of outages by providing energy to its microgrid while crews make repairs.

Eversource also plans to work with Cape Cod Community College to develop green energy jobs involving the microgrid.

“We’re grateful to the Department of Energy for this exciting opportunity to take our battery energy storage system to the next level to help protect electric reliability for our customers on the Cape, including vulnerable environmental justice communities who continue to be disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change,” said Eversource Vice President for Grid Modernization Jen Schilling.

“This critical federal cost share will enable a creative approach to demonstrate how coordinating customer-owned, distributed clean energy resources can be cost-effectively leveraged in other storm-prone regions to equitably deliver the benefits of our transition to the power grid of the future to all our customers and communities.”

In addition to improving reliability, the Outer Cape Microgrid Optimization Project will deliver workforce development benefits targeted to environmental justice communities and to the 3,200 Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe members.

Officials said it’s a vital piece of technology as the New England region sees increasingly frequent and stronger storms.